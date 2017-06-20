Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Valencian parliament, the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC