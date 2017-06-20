Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian ...

Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Groong

The city council condemed the first genocide of the 20th century, calling on the Valencian parliament, the Spanish government and Turkey to follow suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines Jun 14 johnD79 12
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May 25 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
Tired of Foreigners Apr '17 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr '17 URmisinformed 5
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 2:17PM PDT

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC