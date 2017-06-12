New housing for Jewish millennials

New housing for Jewish millennials

Friday Jun 9

SAN FRANCISCO >> Moishe House announced today that it will open a new house in San Francisco's rapidly-growing “NOPA” neighborhood to build a community for post-college Jewish young adults. The house's new residents will host their first program called “Meet the NoPa Shabbat” on Friday, June 9. Moishe House San Francisco-NOPA will create a hub for young Jewish life in the San Francisco Bay Area and will be home to three dynamic residents - Stefanie Adler, 23, Sam Gutin, 24, and Kyla Sokoll-Ward, 24 - who are passionate about the creating Jewish community, health and wellness, the outdoors, and expanding their personal and professional networks in an intentional community.

