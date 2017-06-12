New housing for Jewish millennials

SAN FRANCISCO >> Moishe House announced today that it will open a new house in San Francisco's rapidly-growing “NOPA” neighborhood to build a community for post-college Jewish young adults. The house's new residents will host their first program called “Meet the NoPa Shabbat” on Friday, June 9. Moishe House San Francisco-NOPA will create a hub for young Jewish life in the San Francisco Bay Area and will be home to three dynamic residents - Stefanie Adler, 23, Sam Gutin, 24, and Kyla Sokoll-Ward, 24 - who are passionate about the creating Jewish community, health and wellness, the outdoors, and expanding their personal and professional networks in an intentional community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.