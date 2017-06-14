Mike Lipis: Praise for COC's summer r...

Mike Lipis: Praise for COC's summer reading program

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Signal

Fine Art Photography graduate Brenda Lee Bays waves and holds up her diploma during the College of the Canyons commencement ceremony held earlier this month at the Valencia campus. Dan Watson/For the Signal Kymber Scheiffler has completed the summer reading program at College of the Canyons for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines Wed johnD79 12
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May 25 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
Tired of Foreigners Apr '17 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr '17 URmisinformed 5
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC