Inside Duna, an Ode to Central Europe on Valencia Street
Former Bar Tartine chefs Nick Balla and Cortney Burns are back with Duna , and they've given their space at 983 Valencia a quick revamp to channel Central Europe. The duo and friends repainted with a new color scheme and redecorated with furnishings like black walnut church benches complete with gothic crosses from a former North Beach church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 4
|cesarE58
|11
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC