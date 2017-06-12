Inside Duna, an Ode to Central Europe...

Inside Duna, an Ode to Central Europe on Valencia Street

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Eater

Former Bar Tartine chefs Nick Balla and Cortney Burns are back with Duna , and they've given their space at 983 Valencia a quick revamp to channel Central Europe. The duo and friends repainted with a new color scheme and redecorated with furnishings like black walnut church benches complete with gothic crosses from a former North Beach church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
Review: Apple Van Lines Jun 4 cesarE58 11
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May 25 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
Tired of Foreigners Apr '17 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr '17 URmisinformed 5
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC