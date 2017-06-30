Dosa spot heading to Uptown Oakland [Updates]

An argument could be made that Uptown Oakland has the East Bay's most active restaurant scene these days . The cavalcade of new projects marching toward Broadway Avenue seems to grow by the day and the most recent addition to the list is a Dosa spot from the husband and wife duo of Anjan and Emily Mitra , the same folks behind San Francisco's Dosa , which has locations on Valencia and Fillmore.

