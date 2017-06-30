Dosa spot heading to Uptown Oakland [Updates]
An argument could be made that Uptown Oakland has the East Bay's most active restaurant scene these days . The cavalcade of new projects marching toward Broadway Avenue seems to grow by the day and the most recent addition to the list is a Dosa spot from the husband and wife duo of Anjan and Emily Mitra , the same folks behind San Francisco's Dosa , which has locations on Valencia and Fillmore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Sam Bo
|619
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 14
|johnD79
|12
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May '17
|un agenda 21
|5
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|5
|Donaldson company (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Nicholasville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC