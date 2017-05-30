Bikeshare stations headed to the Mission

Bikeshare stations headed to the Mission

A significant cluster of Bay Area Bike Share's new planned stations are in the Mission District, and installation is expected to begin later this month. The expansion will grow the bike sharing program from 700 to 7,000 bicycles around the region.

