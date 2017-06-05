Bay Bridge implosions, bike share com...

Bay Bridge implosions, bike share complaints, BART's hearing loop, and more

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Curbed

Hey, it's a Curbed Cuts follow-up! As previously reported , San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Fewer had said in May that she had managed to strike some sort of infernal deal with the Department of Public Works to get a dedicated crew to fix Richmond District streets-and now it's actually happening. Richmond District residents were asked to submit locations of potholes and other street damage for repair, the Richmond District Blog reported last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in... Jun 5 un agenda 21 9
Review: Apple Van Lines Jun 4 cesarE58 11
News LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i... May 25 un agenda 21 5
Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Santa Clarita 3
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
Tired of Foreigners Apr '17 URmisinformed 1
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr '17 URmisinformed 5
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,657,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC