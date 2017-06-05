Bay Bridge implosions, bike share complaints, BART's hearing loop, and more

Hey, it's a Curbed Cuts follow-up! As previously reported , San Francisco Supervisor Sandra Fewer had said in May that she had managed to strike some sort of infernal deal with the Department of Public Works to get a dedicated crew to fix Richmond District streets-and now it's actually happening. Richmond District residents were asked to submit locations of potholes and other street damage for repair, the Richmond District Blog reported last month.

