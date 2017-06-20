2017 Golf Tournament Recap and Photos

2017 Golf Tournament Recap and Photos

Tuesday Jun 13

On May 22, at the Tournament Players Club in Valencia, golfers took to the greens in support of the 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, where more than $85,000 was raised to support the Los Angeles County Bar Association's legal services projects: Domestic Violence Legal Services, Veterans Legal Services, Immigration Legal Assistance and AIDS Legal Services. Nearly 100 golfers competed in several skills challenges throughout the course including chances for hole-in-one prizes of $1MIL, $100K, $10,000 and a variation of on course prizes; straightest drive, putting & longest drive contests; and low net/high gross trophies.

