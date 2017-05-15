Vigil Held At Six Flags Magic Mountai...

Vigil Held At Six Flags Magic Mountain For Employee Missing Since January

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: CBS Local

VALENCIA - A candlelight vigil was held at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Monday evening for an employee missing for almost four months in a case Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators now called a homicide. "This community cares so much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) 3 hr Tracy 618
Review: Apple Van Lines May 13 gregoryL39 6
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC