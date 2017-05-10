Vanquish scurvy, buy an eye patch and...

Vanquish scurvy, buy an eye patch and boost creative writing at S.F.'s 826 Valencia

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

What: 826 Valencia sells itself as a pirate supply shop, complete with eye patches, handy jars of Scurvy Begone a retail showroom full of pillage-worthy merchandise. But the real business is in back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines 22 hr gregoryL39 6
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Apr 28 Red Cloud 617
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 14 at 4:46AM PDT

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC