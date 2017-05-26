Valencia Human-Protected Bike Lane Protest #2
Before everyone heads out for the Memorial Day weekend, Streetsblog wanted to do a quick update on yesterday evening's successful Valencia Street human-protected bike lane protest in the Mission District. Readers will recall that a group of bike advocates did the first of this type of protest on Golden Gate on May 1. That one was relatively small, with about 15 advocates donning yellow t-shirts and standing on the edge of the bike lane to keep it clear of parked cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP ! STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS in...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|9
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Jun 4
|cesarE58
|11
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|May 25
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May 17
|Tracy
|618
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC