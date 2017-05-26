Valencia Human-Protected Bike Lane Protest #2

Before everyone heads out for the Memorial Day weekend, Streetsblog wanted to do a quick update on yesterday evening's successful Valencia Street human-protected bike lane protest in the Mission District. Readers will recall that a group of bike advocates did the first of this type of protest on Golden Gate on May 1. That one was relatively small, with about 15 advocates donning yellow t-shirts and standing on the edge of the bike lane to keep it clear of parked cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.