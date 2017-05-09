Students contests help make water conservation fun
Write-Off contest winners were announced at a recognition reception on April 27. Back row, from left, Eastern Municipal Water District board members Joe Kuebler and Phil Paule, Val Verde Unified School District board member Suzanne Stotlar and Val Verde Superintendent Michael McCormick; front row, from left, Arthur Marquez, Mariana Noriega and Allanah Witte with their Lakeside Middle School teacher, Shauna Arthurs. Letting young people express themselves while learning about a critical global issue such as water conservation is the objective of the annual Water is Life poster and Write-Off contests sponsored by Eastern Municipal and Rancho California water districts.
