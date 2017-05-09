Students contests help make water con...

Students contests help make water conservation fun

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Write-Off contest winners were announced at a recognition reception on April 27. Back row, from left, Eastern Municipal Water District board members Joe Kuebler and Phil Paule, Val Verde Unified School District board member Suzanne Stotlar and Val Verde Superintendent Michael McCormick; front row, from left, Arthur Marquez, Mariana Noriega and Allanah Witte with their Lakeside Middle School teacher, Shauna Arthurs. Letting young people express themselves while learning about a critical global issue such as water conservation is the objective of the annual Water is Life poster and Write-Off contests sponsored by Eastern Municipal and Rancho California water districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Van Lines Sat gregoryL39 6
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Apr 28 Red Cloud 617
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC