SF protests poke fun at the new economy

Wednesday May 24 Read more: SFGate

Next week, it will be a dozen or so people walking naked down San Francisco's Valencia Street, screaming into cellular telephones. Mission District artists -- from dancers to sculptors to performance artists -- are taking to the streets this summer to protest their neighborhood's rising rents, changing demographics and the fear that one day the city will be nothing but one giant Starbucks.

