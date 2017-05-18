SF garages to watch drivers' plates, non-historic buildings, bike lane opposition, and more
It will be interesting to hear what San Francisco privacy advocates, who've previously opposed things like speed-limit enforcement cameras , will respond to a press release sent by the SFMTA this morning. Intended to tout the "new parking access and revenue control systems" in the city's 22 SFMTA-owned garages, the release says that one of the improvements that "will make parking in city-owned garages Hassel-free [sic]" is a "New system [that] will address lost tickets with a license plate recognition system."
