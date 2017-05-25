Sauro: Authoritiesa return is a histo...

Sauro: Authoritiesa return is a history lesson for Stockton

The Authorities, even in their 50s with families, are leveling “another attack on the sensibilities of decent folk everywhere.” That includes a return to Stockton, where - as teenagers empowered by England's Sex Pistols - they helped generate the city's once-vibrant punk-rock uprising in 1978. The Authorities, despite erratic periods of activity, multiple lineups and tragedy, are better-known globally than in their hometown.

