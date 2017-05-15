Safety Vigilantes Strike Again on Valencia

A bike commuter high-fives an advocate for protecting him on the southbound Valencia bike lane. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick Some 30 cycling advocates, wearing bright yellow t-shirts, stood along the southbound bike lane on Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets and prevented Ubers, Lyfts and other cars from blocking this popular bike route during Friday evening's rush.

