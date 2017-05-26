Mission Arsonist Sends Message With Torched Stroller
San Francisco Police are investigating an odd incident, they say, after a burnt stroller was left in front of a Mission District residence. Police were called to the strange scene ay 5:20 p.m. Thursday, on Maxwell Court inside the Valencia Gardens housing development between 14th, 15th, Valencia, and Guerrero Streets.
