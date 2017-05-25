LAPD officer crashes motorcycle, closing southbound 5 Freeway for three hours
There are 1 comment on the LA Daily News story from Tuesday May 23, titled LAPD officer crashes motorcycle, closing southbound 5 Freeway for three hours. In it, LA Daily News reports that:
An LAPD officer was injured in a solo motorcycle crash reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, on the southbound 5 Freeway at Lyons Avenue in the Santa Clarita area. The freeway was shut down in that direction.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Daily News.
|
#1 Tuesday
Always amusing when karma bites So Cal pigs on the ass.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA County busts record-size cockfighting ring i...
|14 hr
|un agenda 21
|5
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|May 23
|stephenJ57
|9
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May 17
|Tracy
|618
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC