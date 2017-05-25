There are on the LA Daily News story from Tuesday May 23, titled LAPD officer crashes motorcycle, closing southbound 5 Freeway for three hours. In it, LA Daily News reports that:

An LAPD officer was injured in a solo motorcycle crash reported at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, on the southbound 5 Freeway at Lyons Avenue in the Santa Clarita area. The freeway was shut down in that direction.

