Public safety, economic growth, transportation and fighting homelessness were among the top priorities listed Thursday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger who laid out her plans for Los Angeles County during her inaugural state-of-the-county address in the Santa Clarita Valley. Barger, who along with Janice Hahn was sworn in as supervisor in December, told a full room inside the Hyatt Regency Valencia that one of her top priorities remains balancing the needs of the county's most vulnerable with the responsibility of balancing a budget.

