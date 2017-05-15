LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger pushes for balanced budget, public safety during inaugural sp...
Public safety, economic growth, transportation and fighting homelessness were among the top priorities listed Thursday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger who laid out her plans for Los Angeles County during her inaugural state-of-the-county address in the Santa Clarita Valley. Barger, who along with Janice Hahn was sworn in as supervisor in December, told a full room inside the Hyatt Regency Valencia that one of her top priorities remains balancing the needs of the county's most vulnerable with the responsibility of balancing a budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|May 13
|gregoryL39
|6
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Apr 28
|Red Cloud
|617
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC