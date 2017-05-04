L300 Go System from Bioness Receives CE Mark
The L300 Go System, which received FDA clearance in January, has now received the CE Mark in the European Union. The next step for Valencia, Calif-based Bioness Inc will be to make the L300 Go System available to healthcare professionals and home users in Europe.
