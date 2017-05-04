L300 Go System from Bioness Receives ...

L300 Go System from Bioness Receives CE Mark

Monday May 1 Read more: Rehab Management

The L300 Go System, which received FDA clearance in January, has now received the CE Mark in the European Union. The next step for Valencia, Calif-based Bioness Inc will be to make the L300 Go System available to healthcare professionals and home users in Europe.

