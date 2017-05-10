Firefighters' documentary of Gartland blaze offers history and tribute
Some San Franciscans remember a time when the corner of 16th and Valencia streets was a graveyard. Memorials filled the empty pit and the walls to commemorate the estimated 14 people who perished in a fire at the Gartland Hotel on the night/morning of December 12, 1975.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Sat
|gregoryL39
|6
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Apr 28
|Red Cloud
|617
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC