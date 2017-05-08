Employees demonstrate at county Sanit...

Employees demonstrate at county Sanitation Districts headquarters as tensions rise over salary talks

Tuesday May 2

Hundreds of workers at the Los Angeles County Sanitation District's headquarters in North Whittier walked off their jobs in a wildcat picket along Workman Mill Road on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. NORTH WHITTIER >> More than 200 employees of the Los Angeles Sanitation Districts demonstrating against proposed pay cuts to fund pensions marched in front of the waste treatment agency's headquarters Tuesday chanting slogans and carrying signs.

Valencia, CA

