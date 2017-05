CIF-SS boys volleyball playoff pairings

DIVISION 1 First round, Tuesday, May 9, 7 p.m. Esperanza at Loyola Servite at Hillcrest Beckman at Saddleback Valley Christian Edison at Trabuco Hills Yorba Linda at Westlake Valencia at Santa Barbara Santa Margarita at Mira Costa Dana Hills at Newport Harbor Alemany at Corona del Mar Redondo at San Clemente Cathedral at Laguna Beach Dos Pueblos at Mater Dei Huntington Beach at Anaheim Canyon Newbury Park at Burbank Burroughs Palos Verdes at West Ranch Tesoro at Oak Park DIVISION 2 First round, Tuesday, May 9, 7 p.m. Simi Valley at South Torrance University at San Gabriel Temple City at El Toro Burbank at Long Beach Wilson Saugus at El Segundo Camarillo at Crescenta Valley Long Beach Poly at Centennial/Corona San Luis Obispo at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks Lakewood at Calabasas Harvard-Westlake at El Dorado San Marcos at Warren La Canada at Quartz Hill Gahr at Valley Christian/Cerritos Laguna ... (more)

