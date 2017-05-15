Bioness and Ottobock Announce Strategic Partnership for the Overseas Markets
Valencia, Calif-based Bioness and Germany-headquartered Ottobock have forged a strategic partnership to expand the distribution and access of functional electrical stimulation technologies in the European Union, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, and India. "Our partnership with Ottobock opens up significant opportunity for both organizations," says Todd Cushman, president & CEO of Bioness, in a media release.
