Bike safety advocates set up human barrier between lanes

Read more: Mission Local

Advocates for infrastructure that better separates cyclists from drivers took to Valencia Street Thursday evening in the form of a human barrier between lanes between 16th and 17th streets. Dozens of cyclists offered high-fives and smiles as they passed through the corridor of roughly 20 yellow-shirted bike lane activists, and most drivers kept silent as they drove by, but a few road users voiced their dismay.

