Bike safety advocates set up human barrier between lanes
Advocates for infrastructure that better separates cyclists from drivers took to Valencia Street Thursday evening in the form of a human barrier between lanes between 16th and 17th streets. Dozens of cyclists offered high-fives and smiles as they passed through the corridor of roughly 20 yellow-shirted bike lane activists, and most drivers kept silent as they drove by, but a few road users voiced their dismay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Clarita Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Santa Clarita
|3
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|May 23
|stephenJ57
|9
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|May 17
|Tracy
|618
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|1
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|URmisinformed
|5
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC