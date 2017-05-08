Avita Medical Release: Initial Pre-Emergency Use Authorization...
VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & CAMBRIDGE, England-- --Avita Medical Limited , a regenerative medicine company focused on the treatment of wounds and skin defects, has received notification of the initial FDA review of the Pre-EUA submission to allow the emergency deployment of its ReCellA device for a mass casualty event involving burn injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Mon
|derek L74
|5
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|May 6
|Morgan
|189
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Apr 28
|Red Cloud
|617
|Tired of Foreigners
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Apr 22
|URmisinformed
|5
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC