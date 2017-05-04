A taste of Spain at the San Diego Embarcadero
Traditional, seafood or vegetarian, there'll be paella aplenty and a variety of libations at the Embarcadero on Saturday. Do you love traditional Spanish paella? What about an authentic sangria? You'll find that at the Embarcadero on Saturday, sure, but also a far greater number of unique - and even daring - renditions of these Valencian standards.
