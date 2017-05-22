A Mission District childhood full of ...

A Mission District childhood full of the elders' stories

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: SFGate

Norman Zelaya by Daniel Zarazua, Pochino Press, taken at the release party for Hunting for Izotes by harold terezoI n, September 28, 2016 Norman Zelaya by Daniel Zarazua, Pochino Press, taken at the release party for Hunting for Izotes by harold terezoI n, September 28, 2016 The child of Nicaraguan immigrants, Norman Zelaya was born in San Francisco in 1972 and grew up in the Mission District, the setting for his new debut book, "Orlando and Other Stories" . Zelaya's family lived at the corner of Valencia and 19th streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
Review: Apple Van Lines May 20 jamesG96 8
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) May 17 Tracy 618
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) May 6 Morgan 189
Tired of Foreigners Apr 22 URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Apr 22 URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Apr 22 URmisinformed 5
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC