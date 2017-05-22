A Mission District childhood full of the elders' stories

Norman Zelaya by Daniel Zarazua, Pochino Press, taken at the release party for Hunting for Izotes by harold terezoI n, September 28, 2016 Norman Zelaya by Daniel Zarazua, Pochino Press, taken at the release party for Hunting for Izotes by harold terezoI n, September 28, 2016 The child of Nicaraguan immigrants, Norman Zelaya was born in San Francisco in 1972 and grew up in the Mission District, the setting for his new debut book, "Orlando and Other Stories" . Zelaya's family lived at the corner of Valencia and 19th streets.

