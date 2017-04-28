Three Injured When Cop Crashes Into Cop

Three Injured When Cop Crashes Into Cop

Three officers with the San Francisco Police Department were injured Thursday night, when the patrol cars they were in collided at a busy Mission District intersection. According to an SFPD spokesperson, the collision occurred at 10:44 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 15th and Mission Streets.

