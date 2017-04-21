This Week In SF Food: AG Ferrari Closes All Stores, Castro Fountain...

This week at SFist, we covered news that the Hall on Market Street would close in September , had word of LaundrA© , a cafA© and laundromat in the works for the Mission, and discovered that you could make nachos from bugs , if you really wanted to. There was more food news elsewhere, and now, it's here: In North Beach, The Boardroom is planning to move across the street to the former Capp's Corner space, Hoodline writes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.