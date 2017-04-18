SF's Shop local ethic disrupted by click-here convenience
The hip, independent store owners of Valencia Street like to think they have nothing in common with franchised America; just as the owners of Artillery AG , an art and design store on Mission Street see their customers as different than those after mass-produced art. But, that is no longer true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|1 hr
|carlE35
|1
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|14 hr
|Donnadee
|1
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 6
|URmisinformed
|64
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC