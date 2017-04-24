Residents demand LA County dump plans for huge landfill

Standing in front of a large sign that read “Dump the Dump!”, about two dozen people held a rally in Valencia Monday to demand that Los Angeles County officials reject expansion plans by operators of the nearby Chiquita Canyon Landfill . The afternoon protest was held in response to last week's decision by the Los Angeles County Planning Commission to allow expansion of the now 639-acre landfill located in Castaic, not far from the small community of Val Verde.

