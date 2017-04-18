Pop-up art "Parlor" to debut at site ...

Pop-up art "Parlor" to debut at site of future Valencia development

Before a former motorcycle workshop becomes a multi-story housing development, it will be home to a pop-up arts and design shop called " Parlor ." The developers of a mixed-use project planned for 235 Valencia Street at Clinton Park are sponsoring an arts and design pop-up at the site, which they describe as "Part community living room, part art house, and part greenhouse."

