Pop-up art "Parlor" to debut at site of future Valencia development
Before a former motorcycle workshop becomes a multi-story housing development, it will be home to a pop-up arts and design shop called " Parlor ." The developers of a mixed-use project planned for 235 Valencia Street at Clinton Park are sponsoring an arts and design pop-up at the site, which they describe as "Part community living room, part art house, and part greenhouse."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission Local.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Apr 6
|URmisinformed
|64
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|Pamela_e
|159
|Donaldson company
|Dec '16
|Nicholasville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC