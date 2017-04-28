Police cars collide, three officers injured
Two marked police department vehicles were responding with lights and sirens on at 10:44 p.m. to a call for backup at 15th and Valencia streets when the vehicles crashed at 15th and Mission streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Two officers were in one of the vehicles, and one officer was in the other vehicle, police said.
