It's the third Bay Area location for ...

It's the third Bay Area location for the SoCal chain.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Poke Bar is now creating fresh-seafood poke bowls at Santana Row's Park Valencia in San Jose. Poke Bar co-founder Chris Lim, who launched in West Hollywood, has expanded his Bay Area restaurants to include one at Santana Row in San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tired of Foreigners Sat URmisinformed 1
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) Sat URmisinformed 65
News 4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14) Sat URmisinformed 5
Review: Apple Van Lines Apr 21 chadH64 2
News Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC... Apr 19 Donnadee 1
Naughty snap chat Apr 17 Marriedman91331 1
The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in... Mar '17 mountain lions 1
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC