Is Knott's Berry Farm getting ready for a major new roller coaster?
It's been more than a decade since Knott's Berry Farm added a serious steel roller coaster, but that could be changing soon. Knott's officials have declined to comment on speculation about a new coaster, saying only that an announcement will be made this summer about new attractions planned for 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb '17
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb '17
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Feb '17
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC