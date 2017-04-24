Hanks entertains, engages, to benefit SF youth nonprofits
Special guest Tom Hanks gives his copy to 11-year-old Oliver Yeaman, of San Francisco after reading from his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, during a fundraiser to benefit 826 Valencia and ScholarMatch, at Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday April 24, 2017. less Special guest Tom Hanks gives his copy to 11-year-old Oliver Yeaman, of San Francisco after reading from his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, during a fundraiser to benefit 826 Valencia and ScholarMatch, ... more Special guest Tom Hanks reads from his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, during a fundraiser to benefit 826 Valencia and ScholarMatch, at Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco, Calif., on Monday April 24, 2017.
