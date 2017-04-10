Demonstrators protest DA's decision t...

Demonstrators protest DA's decision to exonerate officers in fatal police shooting

Protesters block off the intersection of Valencia and 17th streets to protest District Attorney's decision on deadly police shooting. Photo by Laura Wenus Some 25 people took to the street in front of Mission Police Station on Wednesday night to protest the San Francisco District Attorney's decision not to bring criminal charges against the two officers involved in the February, 2015 shooting of Amilcar Lopez Perez.

