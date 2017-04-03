Avita Medical Release: FDA Approves I...

Avita Medical Release: FDA Approves Increased Compassionate Use...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BioSpace

VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON-- --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a further increase in the number of patients who can be treated in the United States with the ReCellA regenerative medical device under a compassionate use protocol, Avita Medical Ltd. , said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10) 22 hr URmisinformed 64
The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in... Mar 23 mountain lions 1
Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12) Mar 20 27 to Life EX LAPD 9
BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ... Mar 20 Newsroom_LA 1
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb '17 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb '17 Bite me THEIF 28
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC