Avita Medical Release: FDA Approves Increased Compassionate Use...
VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & LONDON-- --The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a further increase in the number of patients who can be treated in the United States with the ReCellA regenerative medical device under a compassionate use protocol, Avita Medical Ltd. , said today.
