5 Reasons Why 'Fate of the Furious' Had the Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

"I will beat you like a Cherokee drum," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells Jason Statham in The Fate of the Furious - which, it turns out, is also a great way to describe what the film itself did to the competition at the box office this weekend. The eighth and newest installment in the car-obsessed, pseudo-superhero franchise racking up an estimated, NOS-fueled $532.5 million in global revenue, including $100.2 million domestically and $432.2 million overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.