5 Reasons Why 'Fate of the Furious' Had the Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
"I will beat you like a Cherokee drum," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells Jason Statham in The Fate of the Furious - which, it turns out, is also a great way to describe what the film itself did to the competition at the box office this weekend. The eighth and newest installment in the car-obsessed, pseudo-superhero franchise racking up an estimated, NOS-fueled $532.5 million in global revenue, including $100.2 million domestically and $432.2 million overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of Foreigners
|Sat
|URmisinformed
|1
|Newhall boy suffers "severe bites" by pit bull (Jun '10)
|Sat
|URmisinformed
|65
|4 Hurt in 'Ninja' Roller Coaster Accident (Jul '14)
|Sat
|URmisinformed
|5
|Review: Apple Van Lines
|Apr 21
|chadH64
|2
|Nancy Starczyk: Unified water board deserves SC...
|Apr 19
|Donnadee
|1
|Naughty snap chat
|Apr 17
|Marriedman91331
|1
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar '17
|mountain lions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC