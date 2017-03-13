Valencia man convicted in Burbank att...

Valencia man convicted in Burbank attack that left girlfrienda s mother and friend stabbed

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: LA Daily News

A Valencia man who was convicted of attacking his ex- girlfriend and stabbing her mother and her roommate when they came to her aid could face up to 14 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said today. Cameron Reed Hansen, 31, was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter involving the March 3, 2015, attack at his ex- girlfriend's Burbank home, along with one count of injuring his ex-girlfriend, according to Deputy District Attorney Carolina Lugo.

