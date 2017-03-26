Theme parks embrace virtual reality
Jenny Alvarez and Alfonso De Elias prepare to ride the New Revolution Virtual Reality roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. Knott's Berry Farm is getting in on the latest theme park craze: putting visitors in a virtual world created primarily by software engineers instead of carpenters and welders.
