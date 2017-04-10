Shrinking Mission development back up for sale, teases housing again
Once upon a time in 2014, a Texas developer hoped to demolish a Mission auto shop in favor of 20-plus units of housing on 16th Street. Nearly three years later, the garage is still there, the housing plans are gone , and so too, apparently, is the developer's appetite for the project.
