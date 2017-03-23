Santa Barbara Volleyball Sweeps Valencia in Emotional Match
The Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team swept Valencia High on Tuesday 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, in a non-league matchup. Dons coach Chad Arneson described the victory as "emotional" after the unexpected passing of Santa Barbara High athlete Connor O'Keefe this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The "truth" behind the mountain lion problem in...
|Mar 23
|mountain lions
|1
|Ex-LAPD officer Stephanie Lazarus murder trial ... (Apr '12)
|Mar 20
|27 to Life EX LAPD
|9
|BREAKING NEWS: L.A.F.D. E105 R.A. Responded to ...
|Mar 20
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb '17
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb '17
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Feb '17
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC