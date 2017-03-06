More than 1,600 LA babies receive AHA "Red Hats"
More than 1,600 newborns in Los Angeles County received "red hats" as part of the American Heart Association's new "Little Hats, Big Hearts" program. The hats were specially knitted or crocheted by volunteers from LA and around the country.
