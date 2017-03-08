Knott's Berry Farm plugs into virtual...

Knott's Berry Farm plugs into virtual reality, the new park thrill on the cheap

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Jenny Alvarez, left, and Alfonso De Elias prepare to ride the New Revolution Virtual Reality roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia last year. Jenny Alvarez, left, and Alfonso De Elias prepare to ride the New Revolution Virtual Reality roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) 2 hr Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb 23 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb 23 Bite me THEIF 28
Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S... Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St... Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC