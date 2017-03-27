Knott's Berry Farm plugs into virtual reality, the new park thrill on the cheap

Knott's Berry Farm is getting in on the latest theme park craze: putting visitors in a virtual world created primarily by software engineers instead of carpenters and welders. The new VR Showdown in Ghost Town, which opens next month at the Buena Park, Calif., theme park, will put virtual reality headsets on up to 16 visitors at a time, letting them shoot futuristic blasters at robot creatures in a battle to save the historic ghost town.

