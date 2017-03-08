Failed Landlord Negotiations Shut Dow...

Failed Landlord Negotiations Shut Down Lolo Cevicheria and Doughnut Dolly

It's been a rough week for the East Bay, which lost beloved doughnut shop Doughnut Dolly as well as cozy tiki lounge Longitude. Meanwhile, over in SF, LolA3 Cevicheria, Pacific Puffs, and Wildcraft all departed the scene this week as well.

