Failed Landlord Negotiations Shut Down Lolo Cevicheria and Doughnut Dolly
It's been a rough week for the East Bay, which lost beloved doughnut shop Doughnut Dolly as well as cozy tiki lounge Longitude. Meanwhile, over in SF, LolA3 Cevicheria, Pacific Puffs, and Wildcraft all departed the scene this week as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|23 hr
|Pamela_e
|159
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb 23
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb 23
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC