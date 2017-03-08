Democrat Christy Smith looking for a rematch with GOP Assemblyman Dante Acosta
Democrat Christy Smith will run against state Assemblyman Dante Acosta in 2018, setting up a potential rematch between the candidates who faced off in 2016. Acosta beat Smith, the president of the Newhall School District, in November, winning 52.9% of the vote in the Santa Clarita-area district.
