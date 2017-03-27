Dave Eggers coming to San Mateo for gala
Award-winning Dave Eggers will be the featured speaker at the San Mateo Public Library Foundation's annual author's Gala April 29. His first book, "A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius" was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Eggers will discuss his recent novel, "The Circle."
